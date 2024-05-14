Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $13.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $917.24. The stock had a trading volume of 745,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,550. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $947.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $828.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

