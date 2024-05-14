Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $184.21. 6,383,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,053. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $184.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,160 shares of company stock worth $9,939,349. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

