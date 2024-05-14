Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $276.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

