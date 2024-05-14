Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

