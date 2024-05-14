Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $122.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

