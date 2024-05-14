Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $952,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $869.76.

Equinix Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $19.21 on Monday, hitting $776.89. The stock had a trading volume of 651,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $791.29 and its 200 day moving average is $803.06. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

