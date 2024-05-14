Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,883,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,529,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,767,000 after acquiring an additional 739,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,261 shares of company stock worth $6,185,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

