Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eaton by 97.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after buying an additional 918,422 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,305,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 21,664.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 314,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,635 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.53. 1,903,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,297. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average is $267.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $165.24 and a 1 year high of $337.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

