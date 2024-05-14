Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $608,000 in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Sphere Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPHR opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPHR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120 in the last three months. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

