Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 198,173 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $759.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

