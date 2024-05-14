Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

CI traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $349.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.18. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,122 shares of company stock worth $23,888,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

