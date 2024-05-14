Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,651,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,115. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

