Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,094,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,258 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 101,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 110,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.56. 5,036,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $98.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

