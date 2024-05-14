Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 27,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,405,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,022,664. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

