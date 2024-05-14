Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 690 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,821 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $14,838,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $14,084,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.23. 4,755,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,571. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

