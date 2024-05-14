Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

