Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.75

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 26549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 20.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$196.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

