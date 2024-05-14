Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

CPK traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.40. 71,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

