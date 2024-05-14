Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$5.00.

CHW stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.26. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.65. The stock has a market cap of C$132.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a current ratio of 44.92 and a quick ratio of 38.05.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$74.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.24 million. Chesswood Group had a negative net margin of 28.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.1459969 EPS for the current year.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

