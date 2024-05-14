Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.10.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.67. 377,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,291,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 133.2% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,026,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 150.6% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

