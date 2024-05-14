China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in April

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,715,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 4,815,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,362.1 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.29.
China Vanke Company Profile
