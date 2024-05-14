China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in April

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,715,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 4,815,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,362.1 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.