China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

