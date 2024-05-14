Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,779. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.65. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

