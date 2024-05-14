Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chuy’s by 57.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

