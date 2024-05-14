CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Performance

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.