CIBC Trims Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 EPS for the current year.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.