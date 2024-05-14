CIBC Trims Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DBM traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.19. 434,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The company has a market cap of C$626.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 EPS for the current year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.