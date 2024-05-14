Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. 2,862,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,155,674. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

