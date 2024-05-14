CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $15.16. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 3,561,893 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Trading Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 65.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $60,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.