Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,286 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 957,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 374,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.