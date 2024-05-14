Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

