ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.28% and a negative net margin of 216.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.