ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLIR
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.28% and a negative net margin of 216.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.