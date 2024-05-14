Cloudflare’s (NET) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.87.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.17. 1,165,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,115,298 shares of company stock worth $104,795,772. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.