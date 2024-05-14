CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNEP stock remained flat at $22.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

