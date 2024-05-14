Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. 536,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after buying an additional 431,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

