Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

COGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

COGT stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

