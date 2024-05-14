Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
COGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
COGT stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
