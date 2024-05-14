Cognex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 0.9 %

CGNX stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognex

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.