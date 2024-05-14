Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,637,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,656,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

CL opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

