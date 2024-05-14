Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

COLB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,389. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

