Comcast’s (CMCSA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $55.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

