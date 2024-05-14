Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

BVN opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

