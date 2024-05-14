Comparing NeueHealth (NEUE) and Its Competitors

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeueHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -89.78% -6.14% 2.20% NeueHealth Competitors -6.54% 0.30% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 94 1126 2577 99 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NeueHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

NeueHealth presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.80%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 12.08%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.05 NeueHealth Competitors $81.92 billion $2.78 billion 5.37

NeueHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeueHealth competitors beat NeueHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

