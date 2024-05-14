Comparing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nano Labs and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics 24.79% 15.97% 9.90%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Nano Labs and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $11.06 million 1.42 -$35.70 million N/A N/A United Microelectronics $7.25 billion 2.79 $1.95 billion $0.70 11.56

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Nano Labs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

