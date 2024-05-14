Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compass Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.
Compass Group Company Profile
