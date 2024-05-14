COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,878,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $79,758.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares in the company, valued at $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $185,644.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,767,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,369 shares of company stock worth $1,208,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

