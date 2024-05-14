Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.86% of Copart worth $403,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 128.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Copart by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 58,612 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

