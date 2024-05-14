Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

Shares of CPLF stock opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.28. The company has a market cap of C$654.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$9.15.

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.