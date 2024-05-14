Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

