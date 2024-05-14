Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.33.

Corpay stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.90. 469,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

