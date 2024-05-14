Coterra Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Coterra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

