Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

CTRA opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

